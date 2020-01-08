Home
Services
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
George St,
Liverpool
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
Forest Lawn Memorial Park,
Camden Valley Way,
Leppington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore DI MAURO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore DI MAURO

Add a Memory
Salvatore DI MAURO Notice
DI MAURO Salvatore Passed away on 28th December 2019 Aged 80 Years Late of Edmondson Park Much loved and sadly missed by his wife Oriana, Loved father to Ross, Josie, Suzy, Jenny & Anthony and their families Remembered with love Prayer Service for Salvatore will be celebrated on Friday 10 th January 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, George St, Liverpool, commencing at 10.30am. Followed by Internment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Camden Valley Way, Leppington. Max Perram Funeral Services 143 George St, Liverpool, NSW Ph: 9602 6175



logo
Published in Liverpool City Champion on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -