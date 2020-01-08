|
DI MAURO Salvatore Passed away on 28th December 2019 Aged 80 Years Late of Edmondson Park Much loved and sadly missed by his wife Oriana, Loved father to Ross, Josie, Suzy, Jenny & Anthony and their families Remembered with love Prayer Service for Salvatore will be celebrated on Friday 10 th January 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, George St, Liverpool, commencing at 10.30am. Followed by Internment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Camden Valley Way, Leppington. Max Perram Funeral Services 143 George St, Liverpool, NSW Ph: 9602 6175
Published in Liverpool City Champion on Jan. 8, 2020